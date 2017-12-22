Some Travel Troubles for the Holiday Weekend

HOLIDAY WEEKEND IS WET

Friday night through Saturday morning expect some rainfall, becoming more widespread Saturday morning. This will turn to snow as temperatures fall through the day Saturday. This means we will start the day in the low 40s and by the evening, temperatures will be in the low 30s. Expect a trace to 2in, areas further into the snow belt have the chance to see over 2in.

TRAVEL TROUBLES

Friday Night: Spotty rain with small ponding threat.

Saturday: Widespread rain turning to snow could create slick roads. By the evening, we’re looking at a couple of inches of snow.

Sunday: Sunday, tacking on a few more inches of snow. Temperatures will be even colder, especially later at night.

CHRISTMAS SNOWFALL

I am tracking a white Christmas! Majority of snow will have set in by Monday morning. The snowfall will continue but will be more scattered for Christmas day.

ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN

Grab your gloves! Single digits are on the way following the massive low pressure, bringing arctic air to the valley.

