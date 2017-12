GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Fraternal Order of Police presented a check for more than $3,700 to Fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo’s parents.

Leo’s father went to the Girard Police Department to accept the check. He said he plans to give the money to YSU to be used for scholarships.

That money was raised through the memorial flag-football tournament set up by YSU Officer Timlin.

Officer Leo was shot and killed while on duty on Saturday, October 21.