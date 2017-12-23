Local organization hosts annual dinner just in time for Christmas

A Warren organization is doing its part in making sure everybody has a way to celebrate Christmas this year

Christina Mullen

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The holiday season is all about giving, especially to those who have less than most people.

To help spread Christmas cheer, the Warren Family Mission is hosting a free dinner Saturday afternoon.

This is the 19th year the organization has held this community dinner. New this year, a choir will perform.

Volunteers will serve ham, ribs, potatoes and various side dishes. Plus, each child there will receive stocking stuffers and have the chance to win one of 22 new bicycles.

The dinner begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Warren Family Mission is located at 155 Tod Ave. NW.

