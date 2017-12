GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City continues their unbeaten start with a 71-61 victory over East this afternoon. Kevin Martin led the way for the Eagles with 24 points (7-9 FT). Marcos Cintron scored 17 and Martin Beatty tallied 13 for Grove City as well.

East featured three players in double figures: Timothy Williams (15), Kemon’dre Muhammed (14) and Dejon Rogers (10).

The Eagles (5-0) will play at Conneaut’s Christmas Tournament on Thursday.