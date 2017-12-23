The More Snow, the Messier the Roads

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN PLACE FOR MERCER AND TRUMBULL COUNTIES

Between 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is expected into Christmas day. Isolated areas can see up to 5 inches. This makes for slick roads and the possibility of blowing snow.

CALLING ALL LAST MINUTE SHOPPERS

If you’re heading out Sunday morning grabbing some last-minute ingredients for that holiday pie — or maybe you forgot a gift — here is another reminder that the conditions of the road are not quite in your favor! Black ice and slick roads are very possible…Why? A few reasons:

1. The rain Saturday afternoon is now beginning to freeze. Our lows are well below freezing at 27 degrees.

2. Snow has accumulated on top of the ice.

3. More snow is expected by Sunday night — over 2 inches in certain areas.

ENJOY THE WINTER WONDERLAND

The big question has been about a White Christmas! The answer is yes, I am 90 percent confident that you will wake up to a blanket of snow in your front yard Monday morning. With it, you’ll be getting some biting cold, so bundle up before you build that snowman you’ve been waiting for!

