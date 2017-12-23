United cruises to 7th win, tops Crestview

Dakota Hill led the way with 27 points

Dakota Hill scored 27 points for United as they cruised against Crestview Saturday night.
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The United boys had three players reach double-figures as the Golden Eagles tightened their grip on the top spot in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Saturday night.

They had the 63-46 win over Crestview.

The Golden Eagles were led by Dakota Hill who scored 27 points while Kaden Smith added 15 and Landon Baker chipped in 10.

Murray and McGoogan led the Rebels with 12 points each.

The win improves United to 7-1 on the year. The team will travel to West Branch next Saturday.

