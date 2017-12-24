Bundle Up and Brace the Snow!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN PLACE FOR MERCER AND TRUMBULL COUNTIES

Between 2-4 inches of snow accumulation is expected into Christmas day. Isolated areas can see up to 5 inches. This makes for slick roads and the possibility of blowing snow.

CHRISTMAS EVE SNOW

Watch for 1-3 inches of snow on the ground for Sunday night. Monday morning will bring cold 20s and a blanket of snow on the ground.

TEMPERATURES CONTINUE THEIR PLUNGE

Christmas day you’ll feel the 20s and wind chill set in with wind gusts into the 30s. From there, overnight temperatures will be in the single digits and highs only in the teens for part of the week. The latest forecast video shows when the next slight warm-up will be!

