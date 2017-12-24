Eclectic cafe opens in downtown Sharon with menu for everyone

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A new restaurant is now open in downtown Sharon, where you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lulu Beans Cafe and Coffee House has a little bit of everything, from coffee to vegan sandwiches to pastries.

“There’s a lot of us that have gluten-free dietary needs, a lot of vegan and vegetarian people that don’t have a lot of options on the go and it’s hard for us to eat out a lot. So, we wanted to focus on that but make sure we had really good tasting food for everybody. We also have an in-house pastry chef,” said owner Jen Krezeczowski.

She and her family live across the street from Lulu Beans. She says the area is a great place to live, so the idea of owning a cafe downtown came naturally.

“We just love the town, the people, the energy and all the good things that are happening down here already, before we even started,” Krezeczowski said.

The menu mainly consists of food that is made right at the cafe.

“We have a light breakfast menu right now — we have some oatmeal, some grab and goes, some things like that… Then for lunches and dinners we have some salads, some sandwiches, a bunch of soups… And we have what is our feature, our constructables, where you pick a base, you pick a meat, a veggie, sauces. You can do anything from a salad bowl to a rice bowl, noodle bowl, mix it up all the time in different combinations of food,” she said.

Because she loves traveling to different coffee shops, when she met Matt Campbell, co-owner of Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman, she knew his coffee was the perfect fit for her own coffee shop.

Lulu Beans is located at 234 E. State St. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and is currently closed Mondays.