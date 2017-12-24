Howland boy’s Christmas letter finds familiar troop in Middle East

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – One letter. That’s all it took to connect a Howland family to their loved one overseas in the Middle East.

“Every single class had to write a letter to each one of the troops,” said Tino Alberini, a fifth grader at Howland North.

Christian Shipley is Tino’s mother’s boyfriend. He’s in the Air Force, doing a tour in the Middle East.

Tino wrote a letter in school to send to troops overseas. His teacher, Ms. Buckley, sent it over — and the box landed with a troop.

“I had talked to [Christian] on Sunday and it was just a normal conversation,” Angie Alberini, Tino’s mom, said. “And on Monday he just sent me a picture message.”

“So I just opened it not knowing,” she added. “And as I started reading it, it hit me and I’m like, ‘Ahh!'”



Tino’s letter traveled thousands of miles overseas and wound up in Christian’s lap.

“He said it was one of the first letter’s he opened and I haven’t even gotten through them all yet,” Angie said. “It was kind of shocking and really cool.”

Not a huge shock to Tino, though.

“I wasn’t really surprised. I just knew — I don’t know how,” Tino said. “I knew it in my mind and my heart. I just knew he was going to get it.”

“Christian just said, ‘It kind of blew my mind,’ and that it was very very cool,” Angie said.

It’s a Christmas miracle that makes the thousands of miles separating this family seem closer than ever before.

“It just shows you that things are meant to be,” Angie said. “I mean, my whole heart was just pulsating.”