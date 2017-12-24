Italian market keeps Christmas Eve tradition alive for local families

Lariccia's has been a go-to spot for Italians for years because they cook up plenty of Italian specialties

By Christina Mullen Published:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A line of people waited outside Lariccia’s Italian Marketplace Sunday morning to get their hands on some freshly baked fish.

Each Christmas Eve, it’s tradition for Italians to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes for dinner.

Typically, the feast consists of some combination of cod, calamari, smelts, eel, octopus, shrimp, squid and others varying on each family’s tradition. The meal may also include pasta, salad, baked goods, vegetables and homemade wine.

Lariccia’s has been a go-to spot for Italians for years because they cook up plenty of Italian specialties.

This morning, people started lining up hours before the store opened, saying the tradition keeps them coming back each year.

The store prepares weeks in advance for the big day, when everything is sold on a first come, first serve basis, unless you ordered ahead. They cooked over 1,200 pounds of seafood this year.

Lariccia’s is located at 7438 Southern Blvd. and closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were even there before the market opened, passing out candy canes to people waiting in line.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s