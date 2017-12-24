Italian market keeps Christmas Eve tradition alive for local families

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A line of people waited outside Lariccia’s Italian Marketplace Sunday morning to get their hands on some freshly baked fish.

Each Christmas Eve, it’s tradition for Italians to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes for dinner.

Typically, the feast consists of some combination of cod, calamari, smelts, eel, octopus, shrimp, squid and others varying on each family’s tradition. The meal may also include pasta, salad, baked goods, vegetables and homemade wine.

Lariccia’s has been a go-to spot for Italians for years because they cook up plenty of Italian specialties.

This morning, people started lining up hours before the store opened, saying the tradition keeps them coming back each year.

The store prepares weeks in advance for the big day, when everything is sold on a first come, first serve basis, unless you ordered ahead. They cooked over 1,200 pounds of seafood this year.

Lariccia’s is located at 7438 Southern Blvd. and closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were even there before the market opened, passing out candy canes to people waiting in line.