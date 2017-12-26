Councilwoman: No tax breaks for Youngstown sewer projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the next 15 years, Youngstown will spend $150 million to upgrade its sewage treatment plant.

That’s why city councilwoman Lauren McNally says no one should get breaks when it comes to sewer projects.

At last week’s Youngstown City Council meeting, McNally cast the lone no-vote to wave the $2,400 sewage tap-in fee for the Ursuline Sisters’ new Merici Apartments on South Avenue.

“Some people pay 60-70 dollars a month in sewer rates,” she said.

McNally told WKBN Tuesday she has no problem with the Merici apartment project, calling it a good cause and organization.

What she has a problem with is raising sewage rates on city residents to pay for the $150 million in upgrades at the sewage treatment plant — and then waiving sewage tap-in fees for businesses and organizations that can afford it.

“I don’t think it’s fair to raise rates on residents,” McNally said. “And then give breaks in other places to other businesses or organizations on the wastewater side of things.”

Youngstown Mayor John McNally says the waiving of tap-in fees rarely happens.

“We’ve only waived water and sewer tap in fees on three or four particular occasions,” he said.

Mayor McNally also pointed out the Merici Apartments was an $800,000 dollar project, so waiving a $2,400 tap-in fee was a small benefit the city could provide.

The six other members of city council agreed.

“It was an area that was — I’m trying to be polite — it was in severe need of sprucing up, upkeep,” 6th ward councilwoman Anita Davis said.

“And for me, as I said, it’s not for me about what project it is,” Lauren McNally said. “We have to expect everybody to shoulder the burden. Not just one particular group of people.”

Also, 7th ward councilwoman Basia Adamczak said, “I too am concerned about the sewage rates. I am comfortable with waving the tap-in fees, as we are not giving away city dollars. The project tremendously helps with the aesthetics of our South Avenue corridor.”