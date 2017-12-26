Jack Frost nipping at your nose tonight!

A 50 DEGREE COOL DOWN

Last year on December 26th, we were nearly 50 degrees warmer than today!

The high on December 26, 2016 was 64, today’s high was 15! The kicker is-we haven’t even had our coldest day yet for the end of 2017.

Hopefully Santa brought cozy socks for Christmas-you’re going to need them.

CHILLING COLD CONTINUES

The worst of the week is yet to come. Our warmest day of the forecast is only 21 degrees, and on that day we get out next batch of snow covering much of the valley.

Frostbite is possible with this type of cold and wind chill.

Avoid staying outside for long periods of time and when you are out in the weather, make sure your skin is covered, that means the whole 9 yards- hats, gloves and don’t forget your scarf!

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here.

LAKE EFFECT FOR SNOW BELT

I’m looking to add another trace-1″ of snow in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties before tomorrow night. At that point, lake effect snow winds down for the next day or so and you will even have a bit of sunshine for Thursday.

Looking for the 7-day forecast? Click here.