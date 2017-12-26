Sheriff: Squirrel hunters find human remains in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Squirrel hunters stumbled upon human remains in a wooded area in Bristol Township.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said the discovery was made on Christmas morning when one of the hunters found what appeared to be a human skull. They hung an orange vest on a tree to mark the area and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators went out and discovered human remains about 0.5 miles into the woods, just east of Mahan Denman Road.

Some of the remains were recovered on Monday. Investigators then set up a crime scene, went back out on Tuesday and recovered the rest, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Monroe said investigators believe that the remains have been there about 11 months. Even the clothes were decomposed.

The remains are believed to belong to a male, but the coroner will make the ultimate determination.

The coroner will also rule on the cause of death.

Right now, investigators are looking at missing person’s cases from around that time frame to try to link them to the case.