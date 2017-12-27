Arctic Air will be here for the ball drop!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

OVERVIEW: a large dome of arctic air is bringing the coldest weather to the Valley since last January. Temperatures will only manage to get into the lower teens today. Lake-enhanced snow showers are likely into Trumbull and Mercer counties this afternoon. Accumulations should only be 2″ or less.

EXTREME COLD WEATHER TIPS TO PASS ALONG:

With wind chills -5° to -10°, you can get frost bite in a half an hour. Make sure you have plenty of gasoline in the tank. Running out of gasoline is an inconvenience, but it’s life threatening in this cold. Also make sure you have a cellphone charged so you can call for help if stranded.

Do you have jumper cables, a couple of blankets, and some bottled water in the car? This is a good start for your emergency kit for Winter driving.

Be neighborly. Check on relatives and elderly neighbors.

It’s animal cruelty to leave an animal in these low temperatures.

leave a drip of water in one of your faucets to avoid freezing pipes.

SLEDDING WEATHER? – Thursday night and into Friday we’ll see some widespread snow. Accumulations look to be light. With temperatures staying well below freezing, kids won’t be able to tolerate the cold for long!

NEW YEAR’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

Frigid temperatures will still be here to welcome in the new year. Plan for brutally cold weather Sunday evening. Temperatures at sundown New Year’s Eve will be around 10°. It’ll be around 8° with a wind chill around 0° for the ball drop at midnight.