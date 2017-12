BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated Boardman, 59-55 Wednesday in All American Conference action at Boardman High School.

The Bulldogs built an early first half lead and led 37-21 at halftime. Senior Brandon Barringer led all scorers with 23 points.

Boardman’s Holden Lipke added 19 points for the Spartans.

With the win, Poland improves to 8-0 on the season, while Boardman drops to 3-4 overall.