Brookfield police officer reaches plea deal on gun charges

Officer Jay First was arrested on Oct. 27 when he reportedly drunkenly fired his gun in the city of Girard

Jay First
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The case against Brookfield Police Officer Jay First is closed after he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge.

First was arrested on Oct. 27 when he reportedly drunkenly fired his gun in the city of Girard.

First was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated.

That was reduced to disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded no-contest, along with a charge of discharging a firearm.

First will have to pay a $150 dollar fine for each of his charges, as well as court fees.

He must also give a written apology to Girard Police after passing an alcohol and mental health assessment.

 

