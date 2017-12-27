Wait until you see the morning lows in the coming days

An impressive stretch of cold days is upon us, with temperatures unlikely to climb above freezing for well over the next week. Low temperatures are slated to dip into the single digits or slightly below zero. In such cold conditions, a slight breeze will easily drop wind chills well below zero degrees. Thursday morning, we will have wind chills anywhere from -10° to 0°.

There will be several other mornings where similar conditions are expected. The warmest low in the coming days is in the teens.

Please remember, DO NOT LEAVE PETS OUT IN THIS WEATHER. This weather can be dangerous to animals, just like humans. Check on the elderly and make sure they have a source of heat. Also, throw extra blankets or clothing in the car in case you break down. Also, make sure you have jumper cables in case your car battery dies. Lastly, check on the carbon monoxide detectors in your home to make sure they are working and always follow instructions on portable indoor heaters closely.