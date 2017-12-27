Group joins Niles High School students to boost breast cancer donation

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles High School students and members of a local nonprofit donated $1,600 to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center Wednesday.

The high school students raised $800 throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To their surprise, Rock4Reason matched the donation.

“I was shocked. I really had no idea it was going on. When I looked at the check, I was like ‘Oh, my God’ – that’s more than we raised.’ I was so excited,” said Halli Petillo, with Niles High School.

Rock4Reason offers support through music to families impacted by cancer.