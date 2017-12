CINCINNATI, Ohio (WYTV) – An Ohio charity organization called Maslow’s Army is demanding change after a homeless man froze to death Tuesday morning at a bus stop in Cincinnati.

Ken Martin not only received assistance, but worked as a volunteer for the organization.

Maslow’s Army says they’ve been begging the city for a 24-hour facility where the homeless can come out of the cold or heat.

They say Martin’s death is “unacceptable” and intend to head to city hall.