How pets feel the cold compared to humans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the promise that the cold blast that has hit Valley will stick around through the weekend, it’s important to make sure your pets are protected.

Cold weather affects them, just like it affects us. They feel wind chill, too.

Boardman veterinarian Dr. Donald Allen says smaller dogs are affected more. He says if you want to know what your pet feels in cold weather, go outside without your jacket.

“They don’t put on a coat and run outside. The normal temperature for a dog or cat is 100 to 103 degrees. They are a little hotter than we are. We are at 98.6 degrees, but if you become hypothermic, it only takes a few degrees below your normal temperature and you feel the effects of hypothermia,” Allen said.

Allen adds dogs feel the cold first in their feet, ear tips and even eyes. He says that if you see your dog shivering, it’s time to get them back inside.