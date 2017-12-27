Retiring Youngstown judge takes final hearing, reflects on tenure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown municipal court Judge Robert Milich — whose final hearing came Wednesday — is known for walking the streets downtown.

His judicial career was highlighted by being fair and direct. He also started a vital program while on the bench that has had a major impact.

Milich — who has 50 years of service recognized to the Air Force, the city and the municipal court bench — started in Youngstown when the population was 179,000.

“You didn’t have malls, you didn’t have freeways,” he said. “Tremendous change, but people haven’t changed. There’s good people here — hard-working people here. They’re survivors.”

Milich has had many memorable cases in his 17 years on the bench, including the one concerning the Black Lives Matter pin.

He’s also known for starting the Veterans Drug Court Treatment in 2011. It gives a second chance for vets charged with non-violent crimes and helps them find treatment.

“It feels good, because when you’re in an elected position, you get a lot of criticism,” Milich said. “A lot of people second guess what you’re doing. It’s nice to have people come up to you and say you saved my life.”

The program has had nearly 50 graduates, including Josh Leach.

Leach was arrested 15 months ago when his life was spiraling.

“It was downhill for sure,” Leach said. “It wasn’t looking pretty good, let’s put it that way. Repeatedly in trouble. This gave me the chance to straighten up and get everything back together.”

And he has. Leach has been going to counseling three days a week and works part-time at Mikeee’s Restaurant inside Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Wednesday, he graduated from drug court, which got his charges wiped out.

“It’s been outstanding,” Leach said. “It got me to here. Fifteen months clean — sober. So it’s been good.”

Judge Milich says being a judge was a tough job with a lot of pressure. He anticipates still offering some service as a visiting judge.

Carla Baldwin made history Wednesday when she was sworn in as Youngstown’s next municipal court judge — becoming the first African-American woman to hold the position.