Sweeney’s 26 enough to get Lisbon to 6-3

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – In the Big Red Holiday Classic, Lisbon won their third straight game with their win over Steubenville Catholic Central, 59-56, since beginning the season with a 3-3 mark.

Justin Sweeney led the Blue Devils in scoring with a 26-point performance. Sweeney has now scored 22 points or more in each of his first 9 games. Tonight, he connected on 5 three-point baskets while he dished out 4 assists. Branson Brownfield added 10 of his own by sinking 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Brownfield and Sweeney both contributed 8 rebounds for the victorious Devils.

Donnie Vanderborne led the Crusaders with 18 points. A.J. Connor and Jake Stall had 9 and 8 points respectively.

Next up for Lisbon is a road trip to Berlin Center to take on Western Reserve on January 2.

Catholic Central will meet Steubenville on Saturday.