Warren Police Department gets new police cruisers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some new cruisers will soon be on the road, patrolling the streets of Warren.

Six of the seven Police Interceptor Ford Explorers were delivered to the department on Wednesday.

They’ll be replacing older vehicles in the fleet that have more than 120,000 miles on them.

The new SUVs are all-wheel drive, which will help officers navigate the roads during the winter months.

The total cost for the new cruisers was around $200,000, which Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said was paid through asset forfeitures and the Drug Law Enforcement Fund.