Youngstown civil rights leader Rev. Lee to be honored New Year’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On New Year’s Day, the Reverend Morris Lee will be honored at Youngstown’s annual Emancipation Proclamation services. He’s the last of the black pastors who led Youngstown through the civil rights movement.

“I come here everyday,” Lee said Wednesday at Youngstown’s Third Baptist Church. “The Lord gives me strength.”

Reverend Lee walks slower these days down the main aisle of the church where he’s been pastor for 57 years.

“It gets cold down in Richmond, but not as cold as it gets here,” he said.

Youngstown was in its heyday back in 1960 when Lee was asked to leave his native Virginia and come to the Steel City. Here, he found discrimination.

“There was not one single financial institution in this town that a person of color was allowed to work in,” Lee said.

Rev. Lee was part of organizations focused on human relations, fair housing and civil rights. But he was not a rabble-rouser.

“No, I don’t think I was,” he said. “I tried to handle things with a certain kind of decor.”

He believed in a peaceful process of change — like the man he once met, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I was a follower of Martin,” Lee said. “Martin was kind of a mentor of mine.”

When asked if America is better than it used to be, he said: “I would hope so. However, I have some questions. In some areas, I think we’ve gone backwards.”

For example, the resurgence of hate groups.

“The Neo Nazi movement,” Lee said. “It’s becoming louder and louder and louder in a number of places. Some things that I thought we had overcome 50 years ago.”

The congregation at Third Baptist Church is half of what it used to be.

But with 450 people still active, the church is still very much a part of the community. And although he’s contemplated retirement, Rev. Lee is not ready yet.

“Well I’m going as long as I can stand, you know,” he said. “I’m going as long as I can kind of make it.”

The Emancipation Proclamation services is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan 1. at New Bethel Baptist Church.