CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Campbell boys basketball team defeated Badgers, 62-42 Wednesday at Campbell Memorial High School.

The Red Devils jumped out to an early first half lead, after a 14-3 first quarter. Darion Jones led all scorers with 17 points, while Trelayne Edwards added 10 for the Red Devils.

Badger’s Logan Popovich scored 13 points and Aiden Miller added 12 for the Braves.

With the win, Campbell improves to 4-4 on the season, while Badger drops to 6-1 overall.