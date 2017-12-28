Ice Zone skate center changing hands

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The building that houses the Ice Zone has been sold and will reopen under the name Deep Freeze.

The move came as a surprise as youth hockey players came to the rink on McClurg Road to practice but found that they couldn’t.

Extreme Air is buying the building in a deal that will be finalized Friday. New agreements with youth leagues will have to be worked out.

Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks, said he thought that the new owners were going to lease them the ice but chose not to at this point.

Bill Oyler, coach of the Youngstown Phantoms Youth Hockey program, said he is unhappy with the way that the deal has been handled. He said Weimer and others from Phantom Fireworks turned up the compressor so that the ice would melt on the rink. A Zamboni and all of the rental skates were taken, so the hockey teams were unable to practice.

The Youth Hockey program is hoping that Extreme Air can go in there this weekend and try to get everything back up and running so they can start practices next week.

Oyler said Extreme Air promised to invest between $150,000 and $200,000 to replace and repair damage to the rinks.