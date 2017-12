YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Before you throw out your Christmas tree, there is an organization¬†looking to reuse them.

The Mahoning County Green Team is looking to recycle Christmas trees as natural fish habitats at area lakes.

Just make sure to take off any decorations before dropping it off.

You can find a list of local drop-off sites on the Green Team’s website.

The sites are open now through the end of January, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

You can also recycle wrapping paper and cards.