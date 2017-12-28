Man shot, woman threatened with gun in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg and a woman was threatened with a gun.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Belle Vista Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Jarrell Smith lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Smith told police that someone he doesn’t know ran up behind him in his driveway and said, “What’s up n***** and then pulled out a gun. Smith said he ran up onto the porch and was followed by the suspect who then shot him in the leg, the report stated.

A woman at the house said she heard screaming and then a gunshot. She said when she opened the door, the suspect pointed the gun at her and then ran off, according to the report.

The woman told police the man was wearing all black and a ski mask.