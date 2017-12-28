More snow headed to the Valley

The Arctic air is going to continue for several more days with frigid morning lows expected. Below is a look at the forecast low temperatures for the next several days.

With that cold will come some snow. I’l tracking a weak disturbance that will slide through the region Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring some snowfall to the area overnight Thursday into early Friday. All surfaces are frozen so this snow will easily stick to the ground. Watch for slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

More snow arrives Friday night into Saturday, followed by lake-effect snow through the day Saturday. Accumulations of around 1″ are expected by Friday morning. Accumulation through the day Friday will less than 1″. With the next round of snow, developing Friday night, heavier accumulations will be possible.

Accumulation Friday night through Saturday evening of 2-4″ will be possible, with higher amount expected in the snowbelt and under persistent snowbands. Below is a look at what some of the models are showing by Sunday evening. REMINDER: These images are not an official forecast. The models will update several more times as the weekend approaches. Stay tuned to 33 WYTV news on air and WYTV.com online for updates.

The NAM model shows, between now and Sunday evening, roughly 3-6″ with higher accumulations across parts of the snowbelt by Sunday evening.

The GFS is in agreement, showing roughly 3-6″, with locally higher in the snowbelt by Sunday evening.

Lastly, the ECMWF model, which also agrees with the two prior models. It shows roughly 3-6″, with locally higher in the snowbelt, by Sunday evening.

*SUMMARY*

Our team will be monitoring this weekend closely. You notice all three model show the purple color in the northern parts of our viewing area. Higher accumulation is expected in the snowbelt. That said, we will need to watch Lake Huron closely this weekend. The setup supports a band of snow developing off Lake Huron and crossing Lake Erie. This would enhance that band, leading to a swath of heavier snow. These setups can produce over 1″ per hour snowfall rates and produce white-out conditions. They can also rapidly slicken up area roads and bridges. With such cold temperatures across the region, the snow would have no trouble sticking. Please watch for slick roads Saturday through Monday.