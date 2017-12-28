New Castle man arrested, charged with soliciting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from New Castle is facing soliciting charges after police say he made a deal to exchange sexual acts for money.

According to a police report, 57-year-old Richard Jones answered an ad on an online website and began talking with a person he thought was a woman but was an undercover police officer.

Through several conversations beginning in September and then culminating in a meeting on Dec. 27, police say Jones described to the officer what he wanted and stipulated various sexual acts in exchange for money.

Jones told the officer he would bring Pepsi and condoms to their meeting, according to the police report.

The officer gave Jones a location on Compass Drive to meet, and he showed up at about 1:30 p.m.

When Jones arrived, he was arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Police found condoms, Pepsi, and body lotion in Jones’ vehicle and two $50 bills in his pocket.

Jones’ cellphone was also confiscated.