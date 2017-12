WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new hamburger joint is opening up in Warren.

Rally’s restaurant opened Thursday on South Street. The chain serves a variety of hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and wings.

The owner saw Warren as a good location since there’s not another Rally’s nearby.

“I just think it needed it. Something different,” owner Michael Pasqualetti said. “The people want something different. I think downtown Warren is a great location. This corner, I think it’s coming back.”