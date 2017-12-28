Nugget of Knowledge: Flying statistics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some things you may not know about flying: airline flights are never going to go as smoothly as they should.

Bad weather, mechanical problems and other things can throw them off the schedule.

Did you know that airlines consider a flight to be on time as long as it’s within 15 minutes of the time of your ticket?

The website fivethirtyeight.com looked into making up lost time. It found that in flights that delayed between a half hour and an hour, the pilots were able to shave 20 minutes off the flight time.

You can track your flight to see how close it is to being on time by using a website called FlightAware. It taps into radar signals from around the world. Just enter your flight information and click “where is my plane now” and the site will show you.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the best time to fly is to leave between 6 and 7 a.m. You’ll be, on average, only about eight minutes late.

It gets worse through the day. For every later hour in the day you fly, expect an extra minute of delay. The peak times for a delay is between 6 and 9 p.m.

If you almost never want to be delayed, leave around 10 p.m. or later. Only two percent of flights leave overnight.

