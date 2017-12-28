Student Athlete: Maggie Sebest

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’ve been to a Poland athletic event over the past four years, chances are, you’ve probably been seen Maggie Sebest.

She’s a do-it-all athlete for the Bulldogs, competing in basketball, soccer, track, tennis, and cross country. Plus, she’s just as well-rounded in the classroom, and says her routine keeps her grounded.

“It’s mostly just wake up school, practice, home, do homework go to bed and do it all over again,” said Sebest. “That’s it, you gotta study.”

Maggie is a versatile athlete, competing in five different sports during her time at Poland. In fact, she’s on track to tie the school record with 16 varsity letters.

“I mean, when I went up for a cross country meet, I’m thinking in my head, I’m going to win this,” she said. “And when we play basketball, if we lose I’m upset. Even though we played our hearts out I’m super upset and same with soccer. I always want to win, I always want my team to win.”

Maggie is a three-year starter on the basketball team, holding the school record for steals in a single game. Plus, she’s a three-time State Qualifier in Cross Country, as the top long distance runner for the Bulldogs. So, it’s safe to say, sports have kept her busy.

“I really don’t go out that much,” said Sebest.”I do stuff with my team after games, after practices. I do stuff with my family, but it’s mostly just school and sports right now.”

Speaking of family, Maggie’s older sister, Carli, was “33 Student Athlete of the Year” back in 2015. The good genes run in the family. Maggie carries a 3.8 GPA and is also a member of National Honor Society.

“My parents have always stressed getting A’s and I think that helps with putting in effort in sports and never slacking. In the classroom, on the court, on the field, it’s the same thing.”