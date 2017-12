NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Ten different players scored for Wilmington in their 65-36 over the Lancers in the Neshannock Christmas Tournament. Six-foot five sophomore Isaiah Jarzab led the way with 15 while Danny Hanssen tallied 11. Jacob Yohman and Shane Cox each scored 9 apiece.

Freshman Russell Kwiat led Neshannock with 7 points. Chris Scott and Dante Delillo both scored 6 points.

Tomorrow, Wilmington will meet Ellwood City and Neshannock will take on Union.