With new tax law, homeowners scramble to prepay property taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The tax changes President Donald Trump signed into law last week set off a flurry of activity this week at local tax offices.

Homeowners are scrambling to prepay their property taxes for next year to save money.

Dr. Anil Nalluri, of Canfield, and his son paid prepaid their property taxes Thursday in Mahoning County. Between the two of them, the bill was about $20,000.

“It was nice to pay early so we could take the deduction,” Dr. Nalluri said.

The new tax law puts a $10,000 cap on a federal deduction of state and local taxes. But there’s a belief, looking at the law, that people can pre-pay property taxes and still get the deduction.

“My CPA called me and advised me that this would be the best way to do it to save 20 percent on my taxes,” said Dayne Sammartino, resident of North Lima.

Michael Humphries is a CPA who has been hearing from his clients about the situation. He says many people’s tax situation will not even let them qualify for considering the prepayment.

Humphries believes it is still worth looking into taking something that might not be deductible in 2018 and get credit for it now.

“The property value only matters in the sense that the property tax is higher on higher valued properties,” Humphries said. “So, the more you are paying times your tax rate, the more tax savings you’ll see.”

Prepaying means funding your property tax payments now even though they’re not due until March and August.

There are 165,000 parcels of land in Mahoning County and over 100,000 tax bills will go out in January.

The IRS said in order to qualify for the prepayment deduction you need to have taxes assessed in 2017.

“We don’t have the tax rates for 2018 yet. We won’t have those until after the first of the year. The best we can do is have them pay what they paid last year,” said Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma.

The IRS ruling could face a legal challenge.

If you live in Mahoning County and have a question about your property tax, you can call the county treasurer’s office at 330-740-2460. They will help you figure out the payment process.

Payments should be made in-person at the Treasurer’s Office before the close of business on Friday, Dec. 29. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You can also mail your payment to the treasurer’s office at 120 Market St., 1st Floor, Youngstown, OH 44503. Please indicate the parcel number or address for the property you are paying. Any payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by December 31, 2017.

The online payment process cannot be used for prepayment of taxes.

Yemma said his office cannot advise whether a prepayment will benefit taxpayers; they should consult a financial adviser for that information.