First Night Youngstown makes safety preparations

Youngstown, Ohio (WYTV) – Preparations for First Night Youngstown are in their final stages and while safety is always a concern — this year, so is weather.

There are just two days left until the streets of downtown will be filled with crowds.

A lot of fun is involved — and according to the city’s Director of Special events and Special Projects, Michael McGiffin — so is a lot of security.

“It’s a mixture of making sure there’s enough uniformed officers present and on foot — as well as in vehicles.”

McGiffin says there hasn’t been much as a scuffle in his tenure.

Youngstown’s Police Chief, Robin Lees says this isn’t a coincidence because planning for the event starts nearly a year in advance.

“Once this event closes down there’ll be meetings beginning as early as January talking about what worked and what didn’t.

Chief Lees said that this year is different. Instead of worrying about large crowds — he’s focused on keeping people inside and safe.

“We’ll be looking out for folks that find themselves outside for extended periods of time and have maybe misjudged the weather for one reason or another.”

If you plan on celebrating downtown with your children — consider driving to venues instead of walking.

If you plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve Downtown, Chief Lees gave a list of suggestions.

Dress warm and come prepared. Look for the well-lighted areas — there are plenty of safe parking in Downtown.

First Night Out is known as a family-oriented, alcohol-free event.

However, some adults may choose to drink and there are several options to get around Youngstown.

There’s Uber, Lyft, taxi services, shuttle services and more.

Some of these rides may charge extra around the holidays — but Canfield’s Assistant Police Chief, Scott Weamer says it’s worth it in the long run.

“It’s not a ton of money and it’s certainly a lot less than what a lawyer’s going to cost you and fines to the court.”

Weamer also suggests finding a designated driver.