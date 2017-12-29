Friday Morning Update- While you were sleeping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE:

SLICK ROADS: Anywhere from a dusting to an inch of fresh snowfall overnight. While salt trucks are out, be alert for icy patches on side streets, country roads, and bridges and elevated roads.

WARMER: While it’s far from a heat wave, it’s about 10° warmer outside this morning. We’re in the lower teens and we have a wind chill in the lower single digits.

THIS AFTERNOON: Light snow should taper off into the late morning. By this afternoon we should see mainly clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the upper teens.

WEEKEND: Snowfall will accumulate this weekend. Friday night the first of 2 weakening systems will twirl through the Great Lakes. Friday night snow develops with up to 2″ on the ground by Saturday.

Saturday and into Saturday evening we could pick up another 1″ to 2″.

Sunday we’ll see another punch of arctic air, with temperatures back into the teens, and lows in the single digits.

For the latest on the computer models, Meteorologist Ryan Halicki has a breakdown of the developing snow trends.

