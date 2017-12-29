Man charged with sexual assault hangs self in Mahoning Co. Jail cell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man arrested on rape charges earlier this month hanged himself in the Mahoning County Jail last Thursday.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene confirmed deputies found 45-year-old William Tryon hanging in his jail cell early Thursday morning.

Greene says staff gave Tyron his breakfast just 17 minutes before finding he was found hanging. Deputies and medical staff performed CPR, but he later died at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The jail’s policy is to check on inmates every 30 minutes, while state law is once an hour.

Greene said Tyron hung himself using bed sheets hung on a hinge on the wall

Police say Tryon and another woman are accused of sexually assaulting someone in February.

He’d been in jail since Dec. 9, where he was put on suicide watch for three days. He was taken off of suicide watch after he was screened multiple times.

His body is now in Cuyahoga County for an autopsy.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said medical staff checked on Tyron just 17 minutes before he was found hanging. He was actually given breakfast 17 minutes before he was found hanging. WYTV regrets the error.