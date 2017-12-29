Nugget of Knowledge: Why some coins have ridges

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Flying statistics

Why do some of our coins have ridges?

The edge of both the dime and quarter have ridges, little grooves running around the coin.

The penny and nickel have a smooth edge….and you’ve never given this a second thought.

Here’s the reason for the ridges: for centuries, coins were made of precious metals, gold and silver…and you could shave off a slice…you couldn’t shave each coin too much or the merchant you were trying to pay would notice you were giving him a much smaller coin….and he’d reject it.

But do this often enough with enough coins and you had a pile of gold and silver.

Putting ridges on the coins stopped the practice…they were tough to counterfeit, too….today, it’s tradition that we still mint coins with ridges.

But not the penny or the nickel: they contained no precious metal so they weren’t worth the bother.

And I know you’re wondering: dimes have 118 ridges, quarters, 119; half dollars, 150; the dollar coin, 198 and the Susan B. Anthony dollar, 133.

