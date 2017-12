HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – It appears that Alberini’s Trattoria Restaurant in Howland is closed for business.

WKBN stopped by the restaurant on East Market Street on Friday, where the lights were off and the doors were locked.

A post on the business’s Facebook page thanked patrons for their support but reads that the restaurant has been sold.

It went on to say a new restaurant with new ownership will be opening in the near future.