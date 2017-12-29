PennDOT temporarily reducing speeds on interstates due to storm

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on interstate highways in northwest Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 90 in Erie County;

Interstate 86 in Erie County;

Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties;

Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties;

Interstate 376 in Mercer County.

PennDOT says crews will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

For updates on travel, visit www.511PA.com.