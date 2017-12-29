Police: Suspect ordered sandwich before robbing Youngstown Subway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant.

The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to the police report, the employee told officers the suspect ordered a foot-long meatball sandwich before he robbed the store. The robber showed her a silver handgun once she was near the register and the sandwich was done.

The employee says he then told her to “open the register and give me all the money. Don’t make me do anything stupid.”

She gave him the $143 in the drawer. The suspect then took the money, a tip jar with $2 in it and his sub and ran out of the store.