Several accidents reported on I-80 EB in Mercer Co., road closed

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Traveling along Interstate 80 in Mercer was dicey early Friday morning as several drivers slid off the road, including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed.

I-80 eastbound is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to Exit 19A (I-79 South, Pittsburgh) due to the tractor-trailer accident, just east of I-79.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

The Pennsylvania State Police said most of the other accidents were off the road and happened between mile markers 4 and 10.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour between Exit 19B (I-79 North, Erie) and the Ohio State Line.