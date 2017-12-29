Unassembled snowmen falling from the sky!

WATCHING FOR SNOWFALL

Plenty of snowmen will be ready for assembly as you wake up Saturday morning! Snow will begin to fall around 9 o’clock in the western part of the valley.

Snow picks up, becoming more widespread and heavy overnight. By tomorrow morning, we’re looking to add 1 to 2 inches to our snowfall totals- for most of us that is.

Isolated areas, many of them in the snow belt, have the chance to see upwards of 3 inches by Saturday.

ARCTIC AIR PERSISTS

We have EVEN colder air on the way! Negative overnight lows and low to mid teens for highs much of the week.

Your 33 Pinpoint video forecast has a full look at the 7 Day temperatures and snowfall chances.

NEW YEARS EVE FORECAST

For your New Year’s Eve holiday, the two thing’s you’ll want to know-

1.Cold is and understatement – Stay warm! Low’s Sunday night are nearing 0 degrees. A few negative degrees are not out of the question, making frost bite a quick possibility .

2.You’ll ring in the new year with snowflakes on your nose. There is a 60% chance of snowfall New Year’s Night and New Year’s Day.

Bundle up, stay safe and have a Happy New Year from all of us here in the 33 Pinpoint Weather Center.

