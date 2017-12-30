Cortland ice fisherman says business is booming

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – You may not be thrilled about this freezing and windy weather — but ice fishers on Mosquito Lake couldn’t be happier.

Local ice fishers say this is the first good season in years.

The past two mild winters have cut ice fishing down to a period of a few weeks.

That’s been hard on Owner of Causeway Bait & Tackle, Scott Starcher.

Shorter seasons meant less business for him in the past few years.

Starcher said this season is starting off with a bang.

“Today we were supposed to open at 6:30 to 5:00 — and when I got her at 6, there were people sleeping in their vehicles wanting to get in.”

