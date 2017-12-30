Snow keeps falling, temperatures go with it

NEW YEAR’S EVE FORECAST

For your New Year’s Eve holiday, the two thing’s you’ll want to know are:

1. Cold is an understatement — Stay warm! Lows Sunday night are nearing 0 degrees. A few negative degrees are not out of the question, making frostbite a quick possibility.

2. You may ring in the new year with snowflakes on your nose. There is a 40 percent chance of snowfall New Year’s Night and New Year’s Day. This means roads will be slick all night on New Year’s.

ANYWAY YOU PUT IT..ITS JUST PLAIN COLD

Tonight, we will be back down into the single digits for lows. Coupled with the 15+ mph gusts, we will feel well into the negatives.

I’m not tracking a warm up for the new year either. The first week of 2018 will even see negative numbers.

SNOW, HOW MUCH-WHERE AND WHEN

The amount and placement of this snow we have the next few days is all dependent on lake effect snow bands. This means, while you may see a trace to 1 inch in your backyard, a neighboring city could see well over 2 inches. A good portion of the valley will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow through Sunday afternoon. The snow stays scattered through New Year’s Eve and will taper off on New Year’s Day. If you are travelling, be aware of the potential to run into one of these snow bands, that can put down some more moderate snowfall.

LAKE EFFECT LETS UP

Lake effect snow is a result of a temperature difference between the air and water. The difference in temperatures causes air parcels to lift and condense, giving us lake effect snow bands.

As the cold persists this next week, the water temperature of the lake will drop causing the lake to freeze. Portions of the lake have already begun this process.

The less temperature difference – the less moisture to be picked up and in turn – lake effect snow will be more scarce. The lake will eventually freeze over, cutting off lake effect snow completely.

