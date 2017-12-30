Youngstown Mayor-Elect Tito Brown takes oath

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we continue to approach the end of the year — Youngstown will soon start a new chapter in city hall.

In two days, Tito Brown sheds the title “mayor elect” and will officially take the powers of Mayor of Youngstown.

Tito Brown was sworn in as Youngstown’s 51st mayor.

His oath of office was administered by Carla Baldwin — the first African American female judge to serve on the Youngstown Municipal Court.

Brown’s speech focused on responsibility — something he will have a lot of when the calendar flips to 2018. Council faces at least $2.5 million deficit next year.

Brown said he also has to focus on poverty, racism and social injustices.

“The community must be concerned about social, moral, ethical, emotional and psychological welfare of Youngstown. Something is not right in the city of Youngstown. It’s not my fault — but it’s my responsibility.”

Along with Tito Brown — two others took their oaths today. One will be new to his seat and the other will serve her fourth term.

New President of City Council DeMaine Kitchen also put his hand on the Bible and took his oath of office today.

Sarah Brown-Clark is no stranger to taking the oath of office — she won her fourth term as Youngstown Clerk of Court in November.

Clark-Brown thanked those who voted for her.

“I’m proud to say that in November of 2017 — you believed in me again.”

Kitchen is a former councilman and chief of staff to Mayor Charles Sammarone.

Kitchen said change is coming to the community.

“We dedicate this day to this community — because the force that swept through this community was you. You stirred up the winds of change and it’s because of you there’s a new day breeding in Youngstown.”