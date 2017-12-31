A New Year’s Eve so cold, the penguins want to fly south!





WIND CHILL ADVISORY

All of the valley- Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer and Columbiana counties are under a wind chill advisory from 10pm tonight until noon on January 1st.

This means wind chill temperatures will be 10-15 below zero. This can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A FRIGID WAY TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR

Sunday night will be cold, biting cold, frigid cold. The end of 2017 brings negative temperatures for your low tonight and negative teens for wind chills. Grab those gloves and travel safe if you’re heading out for the ball drop!

LOOK FOR SCHOOL ADJUSTMENTS THIS COMING WEEK

The cold gets colder in the coming forecast. As school starts back up after the new year, school delays and cancellations are very possible. Temperatures in the early morning will be in the negatives at points and wind chills-negative teens, even through the afternoon. During this time, frost bite is a threat and children should not be spending time outside in these conditions.

LAKE EFFECT LETTING UP

Lake effect snow is a result of a temperature difference between the air and water. The difference in temperatures causes air parcels to lift and condense, giving us lake effect snow bands.

As the cold persists this coming week, the temperature of the lake will drop, causing the lake to freeze. At this point, the lake is about 40% frozen already.

The less temperature difference, the less moisture there is to be picked up, and in turn, lake effect snow becomes more scarce. The lake will eventually freeze over almost completely, cutting off lake effect snow all together. This is possible as early as this coming week.

