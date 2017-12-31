KC holds off Florida powerhouse for 8th win

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – On a night where former state champions were in the house for Kennedy Catholic, the Golden Eagles impressed with a win over one of Florida’s best, Central Florida Christian Academy, 61-56.

In a tight game throughout, junior standout Maceo Austin was held scoreless in the first half.

But Oscar Tshiebwe and company picked up the slack, as the big man had 6 in the first half and Mattia Acunzo had 8.

After trailing at the half, the Golden Eagles picked this up, outscoring CFCA 37-26 in the second half.

Kennedy Catholic was led by Tshiebwe who had a triple-double posting 24 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks. Two others scored in double-figures for the Golden Eagles as Acunzo had 15 and Austin chipped in 12.

The win moves KC to 8-1, and they return to action Jan. 3 against Youngsville.