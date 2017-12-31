Youngstown drive-thru catches fire for 3rd time over weekend

Related Coverage Overnight fire at Youngstown business has crews also battling winter weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local business caught fire three times this weekend.

Big A Drive Thru on Glenwood Avenue first caught fire early Saturday morning, then again late Saturday night. Sunday morning around 5:30 p.m., officers again braved the winter weather to put out a fire at the drive-thru.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O’Neill is unsure of exactly why and how the building caught fire, but officials are investigating.

“We’re not going to push the determination of arson too early, I’d rather have the investigators do that. However, just the time distance between the fires — I wanna dig into this pretty deep,” he said.

O’Neill also says the building is uninsured.

Officials decided to demolish the building late Sunday morning.

Stick with WYTV online as we learn more information about this developing story.